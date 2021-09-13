How To Teach Your Kids About The Holy Spirit

Of an estimated 176 million American adults who identify as Christian, just 6% or 15 million of them actually hold a biblical worldview, a new study from Arizona Christian University shows.

The study shows, in general, that while a majority of America’s self-identified Christians, including many who identify as evangelical, believe that God is all-powerful, all-knowing and is the Creator of the universe, more than half reject a number of biblical teachings and principles, including the existence of the Holy Spirit.

Study Source: Christian Post

With that being said, we wanted to provide some resources not only for your kids, but for you to be able to learn about the Holy Spirit and His role that He plays in your life.

Knowing God by J.I. Packer

The New City Catechism: 52 Questions and Answers for Our Hearts and Minds

Basic Christianity by John Stott

Concise Theology by J.I. Packer

Christian Beliefs: Twenty Basics Every Christian Should Know

He’s Where the Joy Is – Bible Study Book: Getting to Know the Captivating God of the Trinity by Tara-Leigh Cobble

We also have some Honest Conversations podcast episodes where we discussed both the Holy Spirit and the Doctrine of the Trinity as well so make sure you listen to those as well!