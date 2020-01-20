How To Trick Yourself Into Reaching Your Goals

It’s a new year and 2020 is an exciting time for a lot of us as this will be the year that we accomplish what we’ve been putting off for a while now like: paying off debt, losing weight, exercising, reading our Bibles, or whatever fill in the blank goal you have before you. However, did you know that Psychologists say that there is a way that we can trick ourselves into achieving our goals?

Set a learning goal instead of a performance goal. Make sure the goal is attached to a life value. Make the goal about a challenge, not a threat. Sign a contract with someone.

