How To Trick Yourself Into Reaching Your Goals

It’s a new year and 2020 is an exciting time for a lot of us as this will be the year that we accomplish what we’ve been putting off for a while now like: paying off debt, losing weight, exercising, reading our Bibles, or whatever fill in the blank goal you have before you. However, did you know that Psychologists say that there is a way that we can trick ourselves into achieving our goals?

  1. Set a learning goal instead of a performance goal.
  2. Make sure the goal is attached to a life value.
  3. Make the goal about a challenge, not a threat.
  4. Sign a contract with someone.

If you’d like to access the full article from Psychology Today about how to trick yourself into achieving your goals, just click here!

