Pop quizzes were never my favorite while I was in school, but Jesus has a pop quiz with some good news to follow.

This pop quiz is a question that Jesus asked the Pharisees the night before his arrest in the last week of his life. The question is this: “What do you think about the Messiah? Who’s son is he?”

That question still stands the test of time, what we think about Jesus changes everything. Who is that you think Jesus is? The answer of the changes whose son or daughter you are, forever.