How We Can Best Love Our Neighbors During The Power Outages

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the flow of electric power to most of Texas, urged Texans to conserve energy in an effort to keep demand from overwhelming supply as a major winter storm rolled across the state.

The storm is bringing freezing rain and cold temperatures to many parts of Texas over the next several days. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings, watches or advisories for most Texas counties. The DFW area is experiencing its coldest temperatures in over 30 years.

Here’s how Texans can help reduce electricity use according to ERCOT:

Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.

Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

In a time where so many are without power while others don’t experience outages, the best thing we can do for our neighbors is simply conserve the energy we do have so that the power grid can be relieved of the demand it’s receiving currently.

“Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than yourselves.” – Philippians 2:3

