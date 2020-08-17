How We Can Get Better Sleep During This Pandemic

A recent study suggests the average person has missed more than twenty-two hours of sleep a week since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Thirty-seven percent of respondents say worrying about COVID-19 is causing their insomnia. Plus, one thing you might not know is that if you’re not getting enough sleep, it can impact your overall health, especially your immune system!

A lack of sleep impacts your body and mind.

The National Sleep Foundation explains why sleep is especially important during a pandemic:

Sleep empowers an effective immune system. Solid nightly rest strengthens our body’s defenses, and studies have even found that lack of sleep can make some vaccines less effective.

Sleep heightens brain function. Our mind works better when we get good sleep, contributing to complex thinking, learning, memory, and decision-making. For adults and children adapting to work and school at home, good sleep can help them stay sharp.

Sleep enhances mood. Lack of sleep can make a person irritable, drag down their energy level, and cause or worsen feelings of depression.

Sleep improves mental health. Besides depression, studies have found that a lack of sleep is linked with mental health conditions like anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Here are some tips you can implement to help you sleep better at night:

Get off electronics and the news a minimum of 3 hours before you go to bed. This allows our brain to not focus or needlessly get anxious over what’s happening in our world. Create a list of things that you need to do the next day so you aren’t caught up in the middle of the night thinking about it. This ensures that not only ensures that you end the day with nothing on your to-do list, but that you start the next day productively as well. Make a list of things you’re grateful for. Focusing on the positives going on in your life alleviates our minds off our ourselves and allows us to have a better perspective before we go to sleep.

