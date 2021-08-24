Mornings with Doug & Rebecca

How We Can Pray For The Afghanistan Crisis

By August 24, 2021 No Comments

The nation has watched in horror as the Afghanistan government has collapsed under the Taliban regime. Dr. Samira Page, who fled Iran in the ’80s, sits down for an honest conversation on the Afghanistan crisis and how we can pray and help.

Solutions series: Liberated refugee pays it forward - Lake Highlands

Dr. Samira Page is the founder and executive director of Gateway of Grace, where she and her team assist and minister to refugees. Find out more at https://www.gatewayofgrace.org/

Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith - show cover

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

