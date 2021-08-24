How We Can Pray For The Afghanistan Crisis

The nation has watched in horror as the Afghanistan government has collapsed under the Taliban regime. Dr. Samira Page, who fled Iran in the ’80s, sits down for an honest conversation on the Afghanistan crisis and how we can pray and help.

Dr. Samira Page is the founder and executive director of Gateway of Grace, where she and her team assist and minister to refugees. Find out more at https://www.gatewayofgrace.org/

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!