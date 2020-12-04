How We Can Show Our Love To God

About five or six years ago, I was eating a grapefruit of all things. Why? Because I love grapefruit and I noticed that one of the seeds had started to root like a root was coming out of one of the seeds in the grapefruit. They have tons of seeds and so what I did was I put it in a thing of water, set it in the sun and forgot about it. Then, I came back however long after and it was starting to grow. So then I got a little pot and I put it in a really small pot with some dirt in it. I mean this thing was bound and determined to grow so I got a bigger pot. Maybe six months later, I had to get another pot and now my grapefruit tree is six feet tall.

We are about to plant it in our yard and let me tell you why this grapefruit tree has thrived. It’s because of my husband. Let me tell you something else about my husband, he does not like to garden at all. However, about five days ago and he’s done this every year, when he heard that there was going to be a frost overnight, he wrapped my grapefruit tree so that it wouldn’t freeze and would continue to live. Isn’t that so sweet? My husband really does not care at all about this grapefruit tree, but he does love me. When you love someone, you love the things that they love.

In Matthew 3:17 the heavens parted when Jesus came up out of the water of his baptism and God said:

“This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased.” – Matthew 3:17

The only way we can really show our love to God is by loving his people. So maybe there’s someone in your life who frustrates you. Maybe there’s someone in your life that just you can’t stand. You don’t have to love them for them, but you can love them because you love Jesus.