How You Can Pray For Ukraine

If you’ve been following the situation happening in Ukraine, your mind may have been consumed by the conflict, unrest, and fear that people must be experiencing. But don’t despair: Jesus, the Light, can pierce the darkness though it covers the whole earth like black smoke. Let Jesus be your hope as you pray tonight for our world, the Ukrainian people, and those who need His sense of peace right now at this very moment.

Pray for the safety and protection of those in harm’s way in Ukraine, and for wisdom and direction for God’s people there who are called to comfort and guide.

Pray that believers throughout the world will be able to share hope found only in Jesus Christ. In the darkness, God’s Light shines brightest.

Pray that the Lord will show mercy and turn the hearts of all authorities to end this war that has such overwhelming potential for death and destruction, and for each of us to hold onto trust that nothing is too difficult for God.

If you find yourself lost on where to start or what to pray for, you may find this resource helpful: it’s an eBook called United We Kneel in Prayer.

I hope it provides some encouragement to you and acts as a guide for you as we pray for our brothers and sisters on the other side of the world, and even those in our own country.

Ron Harris, the President of MediAlliance International recently joined the morning show with Caryn & Jeremy to share some new details about the conflict in Ukraine as well as what some of his ministry partners are witnessing amidst the turmoil. He also shares how we can pray for their specific needs during this time of great fear and suffering. Listen to the audio below: