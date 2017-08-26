Hurricane Harvey has made landfall in Texas as a category 4 hurricane. Dallas and North Texas is here to help evacuees.
If you need help or want to volunteer to help, KCBI 90.9 FM has compiled a list of ministries and organizations helping in North Texas.
- Samaritan’s Purse is sending disaster relief teams and chaplains. Information on how to help or volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse, go to spvolunteernetwork.org. Donations to help with the flood relief efforts can be made at samaritanspurse.org.
- Texas Baptist Men is deploying to the Gulf Coast. It’s asking only for donations at this point. Click here to give now.
- Gateway Church is exploring ways that you can assist through its Crisis Relief Ministry. Click here to learn more.