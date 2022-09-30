Hurricane Ian Resources

Please pray for residents in Florida, the Carolinas and Georgia who are coping with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. You can help send them help, hope and healing. Our ministry partner, Texas Baptist Men, has mobilized the first wave of teams, with feeding, electrical support and asset protection units to pave the way for other volunteers to follow. The ministry says that it has seen the power of prayer time and again following disasters. Your prayer support today can help a survivor push forward after this storm. Right now, TBM is asking for prayer for:

those who have lost power

those coping with loss of life and property

safety and wisdom for all first responders

for disaster relief leaders coordinating the response

victims – that they will send God’s presence with them

and that Christ will be honored in all that is done

You can also give to Texas Baptist Men’s hurricane relief efforts through this link: Deliver help, hope and healing after Hurricane Ian · Texas Baptist Men (tbmtx.org)

Convoy of Hope is also mobilizing to serve survivors, working with local churches in the Fort Meyers, Florida, area. Learn more about its work at this link: https://convoyofhope.org/disaster-services/ian-response/

Thank you for your heart for those who are struggling following this devastating storm.