On August 26, 2021 i went to the er due to Covid. I was struggling to breathe. It all became a battle for life.

I ended up on a ventilator for 11 days.

My family was preparing for the worst. I was oblivious until day 21. I was brought out of sedation and i was tied to my bed with a tube going to my lungs. I was very confused and unaware of what happened to me. I felt as if i was dying but there was a peace after my initial panic. I prayed for God to forgive my sins and be with my family. I went to sleep and much to my surprise i was alive. To God be the Glory!! I feel so blessed to still be with my family. I’m the sole caregiver to my 37 yr old special needs son. God has a purpose for my life.