Praise Wall

I believe

By April 27, 2022 No Comments

On August 26, 2021 i went to the er due to Covid. I was struggling to breathe. It all became a battle for life.
I ended up on a ventilator for 11 days.
My family was preparing for the worst. I was oblivious until day 21. I was brought out of sedation and i was tied to my bed with a tube going to my lungs. I was very confused and unaware of what happened to me. I felt as if i was dying but there was a peace after my initial panic. I prayed for God to forgive my sins and be with my family. I went to sleep and much to my surprise i was alive. To God be the Glory!! I feel so blessed to still be with my family. I’m the sole caregiver to my 37 yr old special needs son. God has a purpose for my life.

You May Also Like

Praise Wall

Nephew in critical condition at the hospital

KCBI FM
KCBI FMApril 26, 2022
Praise Wall

By the Grace of God

KCBI FM
KCBI FMApril 23, 2022
Praise Wall

Daily routine

KCBI FM
KCBI FMApril 11, 2022
X