This school teacher tried something to get her 1st grade students to socialize and I think we could all learn from it!

She had every student stand up and one at a time they would say what the favorite color was, or their favorite food, or their favorite animal and if there was another student who had that thing in common, they’d yell out “I Do, Too!” and run over to the student who just shared. What ensued was pure joy: laughing, running around, talking with one another, friendships being formed.

Don’t you just love it? I do, too!

-Sonny