This past weekend, I experienced something a little out of the norm for me. For some reason, on a couple different occasions, I got bit by the comparison bug. I looked at other’s joy and felt less than joyful. If you’ve felt those feelings too, can I say a prayer for us?

Heavenly Father, because You love me, I want to love others better. Sometimes, I compare myself to those around me and, to be honest, I find it hard to be happy when they’ve received a blessing. Lord, in those moments, please help me to remember your love for me. That I too am blessed and created uniquely. Regardless of how I feel, help me Lord to love people well. Thank you for your son, Jesus. Amen.

-Sonny