I have hope

God found me me at my lowest and broken state and by his Grace he said I have been saved by Grace through faith not because of myself but because it’s his Gift …So where do I begin? I had a pornography problem and other sins involving the battle within my own mind it was so scary but Jesus Christ has gave me hope to bring salvation and not wrath and his loving patience and love and mercy for not giving up on me is a real best friend and a love you feel or compare to any relationship It is so pure and amazing because he never and hadn’t given up on me through my battle he is My Lord and savior and my psalm 23…I pray that someone may see this and give them hope for jesus as their Lord and savior and experience a love that ONLY JESUS can share and show people how to experience peace love and joy…I like to give my God Thanksgiving for his beautiful and wonderful LOVE for because of him I don’t have Cancer anymore and I didn’t have to do Radiation because my doctor is the Almighty God