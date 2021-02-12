Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

I Heard This From A Pastor And It Literally Stopped Me In My Tracks

By February 12, 2021 No Comments

I was out for a walk the other day and something I heard from a pastor stopped me in my tracks… literally.

I was listening to a podcast from Pastor Timothy Keller and he had this quote that just blew my mind. He said “God will either give you what you asked for in prayer or he’ll give you what you would have asked for if you knew everything that God knows.” That’s the type of goodness that will blow you off your feet.

We may not know what is best, but God does and either way, he is going to give us what is best from his perfect perspective. More of you, God. Less of us. That is our prayer.

