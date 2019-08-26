“I Just Needed Someone To Throw Me A Ladder…”

Joe Arroyo (no, you’ve never heard of him) lives in NYC. On the streets. Obviously, life is tough. He didn’t even have SHOES.

But one day, it all began to change.

He takes the story from here…

“I was sitting here with a sign, saying that I’m homeless and hungry and that my shoes, that they’re broken. … He was jogging from down the block. He just saw me and stopped,” Arroyo said. “I never thought somebody would just come out and take their shoes off and just give them to me.”

And from there, the story gets even more remarkable. Listen ….