I knew that Santa Claus didn’t exist when I was 6

I soon realized that my nieve thoughts as a child to my Somewhere Over The Rainbow” was not as attainable as it may have seemed. Parents that cause there children to walk through the fire, need Gods mercy, and their kids forgiveness.. I knew who Jesus Christ long before anyone told me. Knowledge is power, but It can also be painful. I believe that I was sent to earth inorder that others might be saved. Psalm 91 The weapons may form, but they do not prosper. The name of the Lord is a strong tower.; The righteous run into it and they are saved. God has always put angels in the outfield for me. Jeremiah 29:11 God has a plan, matters how dark or gloomy the day gets. There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. What can separate us from the love of God? How do I conquer in the batlle that wages daily? Pray, Read Gods Word., Fast, Seek God.. Worship is essential. Inorder to really get intimate with God, we must be like Moses. Steal away to the mountain, or that secret place.