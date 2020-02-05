“I Listened to God” — Texas School Principal Donates Kidney to Students’ Father

We’ve got a real hero right here in North Texas. Specifically, Arlington.

Sarah Schecter, the head of lower school at The Oakridge School, teaches her students about kindness and having character, so she modeled her own message.

Schecter found out that Nate Jones was in need of a new kidney after in 2018. Nate is the dad of 3 of Sarah’s students.

He was confronted with the reality of being on a dialysis for the rest of his life or receiving a kidney transplant.

Sarah said she felt God calling her to help him, despite trying to talk herself out of it.

“I know this sounds weird, because I’m not the type of person who hears the voice of God, but I just felt called to give him my kidney,” she said. “I did not want to; it was not on my list of things to do. So, I just kept thinking that someone else would give him a kidney, and that it would work out…But I was the person to do it,” she said.

She spoke with her family about having the procedure, secretly hoping that they would talk her out of it, but they actually encouraged her. Her kidney turned out to be a match.

She started to feel anxious about the operation until church members began to pray for her, easing her anxiety and filling her heart with Psalm 118:24: “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

The three-hour procedure was a success!

Nate and Sarah reunited after the surgery, sharing an emotional hug and words of encouragement.

She told him, “There’s something bold for you to do. God will give it to you. You’ve got a good kidney now. Just go forward and do what you need to do.”

Sarah admits that she was fearful and questioned what God was calling her to do.

“Truth is, I’m a normal person. I listened to God one time, and followed through. I wish I would have listened to God more,” she added. “Who knows what exciting adventures I would have taken if I had listened more.”

