I Need a Miracle from God

December 12, 2019

To Anyone that read this please please. I’m asking you to pray for me and my family. May GOD touch your hearts for Prayer. We have 24hrs to move. Or They gonna lock our Apartment. We don’t have no where to go. I haven’t been able to pay the rent. I don’t have the money. I was in a car accident and been off work for a month and a half. Just went back to work 3 days ago. I just want my home paid for Christmas. Please pray for us. My kids may be teens but they don’t deserve to be in streets for Christmas. 😥😪😭

