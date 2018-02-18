I really want to ask that you all pray for my family there is no peace in my family anymore i love them so much im needing prayer to iv got so much to thank jesus for and i know that he is with me because i have come this far now and know that i go farer i just get to were i dont pray at times and that not good i got to stay focust on jesus and cant give up
