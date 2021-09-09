“I Survived 9/11”: Leslie Haskin’s Story

Leslie Haskin was standing by her assistant’s desk in the World Trade Center when the first plane slammed into her building. She sits down with Rebecca and Liz to talk about the trauma of that day and the God who gave her new life.

DISCLAIMER: Leslie’s descriptions of what she saw are honest and, at times, graphic. Please do not listen to this podcast with children nearby or if this could be a trigger for you.

Easily one of America’s favorite and most inspirational survivors, Leslie Haskin has turned tragedy into triumph. Her miraculous story of escaping the falling towers on September 11, 2001, being diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder, becoming homeless and then rebuilding her life has inspired audiences worldwide.

Outspoken and powerful, she is a best-selling author of five books, including the New York Times Bestseller, Between Heaven & Ground Zero and Baker Books bestseller, God has NOT forgotten About You. Her writings on life after loss have been used in ALL YOU Magazine and Marie Claire and her recovery journey is the subject of a nationally distributed documentary.

Her faith, courage and strength to overcome are the driving forces behind her commitment to rise above circumstance and inspire others to do the same. And her philosophy is a simple one, “…life is a journey through things that we like and things that we don’t like. It’s everything or its nothing at all.”

Leslie Haskin lives, works and plays in upstate New York and on stages around the world.

Find Leslie’s book, When YOUR Towers Fall: A Survivor’s Guide to Life After Loss here!

Find out more about Leslie at http://www.lesliehaskin.net/

