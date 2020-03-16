‘I Survived A Botched Abortion’ | Melissa Ohden’s Story

According to the doctor who performed her birth mother’s abortion, Melissa Ohden shouldn’t be here. But God had other plans. Melissa shares her incredible story with Rebecca Carrell and Liz-Rod-on-the-Pod (Rodriguez) on this #mustlisten episode of Honest Conversations by HeartStrong Faith.

Melissa is the survivor of a failed saline infusion abortion in 1977. Despite the initial concerns regarding Melissa’s future after surviving the attempt to end her life at approximately seven months gestation, she has not only survived but thrived. With a Master’s Degree in Social Work, she has worked in the fields of substance abuse, mental health, domestic violence and sexual assault counseling, and child welfare.

Melissa was formerly a College Outreach Speaker with Feminists for Life and is the former Patron of Real Choices Australia. She has testified before the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, and the Australian Parliament. Melissa is on the Board of Directors for the Vitae Foundation, a national organization that uses media to advance a culture of life.

In 2012, Melissa founded The Abortion Survivors Network (ASN). ASN seeks to educate the public about failed abortions and survivors while providing emotional, mental and spiritual support to abortion survivors. Since ASN’s inception, Melissa has been in contact with over 210 survivors.

Melissa has been featured on television and radio programs including The 700 Club, EWTN, Fox News, Focus on the Family, American Family Radio, the Mike Huckabee show, and the Teresa Tomeo show.

She is the author of You Carried Me, A Daughter’s Memoir, which was released in January of 2017.

After years of searching for her biological family and offering them forgiveness for the decision that was made to end her life, Melissa’s story, and her life, is so much more than one of survival. It’s evidence of the intergenerational impact of abortion on all of our lives. More importantly, it’s a testament to the beauty of God’s grace in our lives, the power of love, and the transformational power of forgiveness and in answering God’s call for your life.

Fulfilling the purpose that she believes God set out for her when He saved her from the certain death of the abortion attempt, Melissa is truly a voice for the voiceless.

If you want to follow Melissa Ohden on social media, you can on Facebook, Twitter & Pinterest! You can also visit her website here!

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!