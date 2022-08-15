What if someone today heard you say “I want to be your friend. Just as you are.” How could God use that? Read on to see how Jesus did exactly that for someone who, honestly, really didn’t deserve it.

————

You’ve probably heard the story of Zacchaeus, the tax collector. (Luke 19). He’s collecting taxes for the Roman empire from his own people and getting a kickback from the take. So, this means he’s a traitor to his own people, the Jews. They excommunicated him, which meant that as a lifelong Jew, Zacchaeus could never again eat a meal in a Jewish home. He could never go to the synagogue on the Sabbath or to Jerusalem for the high feast. He was on the outs, for good.

He heard Jesus was nearby, and being too short to see, went out on a limb, literally, for Jesus by climbing a tree. Jesus called him out. Told him “Come down. I’m having dinner at your place tonight”. That was equally scandalous.

When Jesus said “come down from that tree” He was saying “I don’t just see what you are…or what everyone else sees, or what you see…I see what you can become”. And it changed everything. In an instant.

Is there a Zacchaeus in your life? Someone everyone has written off as irredeemable?

Jesus said the world will know we’re His by the way we LOVE one another.