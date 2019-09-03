“I Wanted My Husband To Die”: Jessica Wall’s Story

Their marriage spiraled to the point that she prayed that her husband would die. Jessica Wall joins Liz Rodriguez and Rebecca Carrell to share how God breathed life into a marriage full of deceit, despair, and desperation.

