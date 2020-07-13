“I Was a High School Shooter”: T.J. Stevens’ Story

In 1982, T.J. Stevens walked into his high school with a rifle and opened fire. His intent? Kill himself and take as many people with him as he could. But while he was locked in the office with nine hostages, something happened that changed not only his mind but his entire course of life. In this riveting episode of the Honest Conversations podcast, Stevens sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to show how the love of God can usher light into the darkest of spaces.

Like what you hear? Be sure to rate, review, and subscribe to the Honest Conversations Podcast and share it with a friend!

Need Help? Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-283-8255.

Twice pardoned—first by God and later by the state — T.J. Stevens now walks in freedom and grace. At first, reluctant to tell his story but compelled now to share what God has done, he gives a firsthand account, four decades later, of what it was like to be a high school shooter.

What makes his story different from all the others that have commanded headlines over the last twenty-odd years? How did he not only make it out alive, but go on to have a successful life when so many other high school shooters are now behind bars or in the grave?

What happened during that day-long hostage standoff—and in the years that followed — took T.J. out of suffocating darkness and into the light.

In Once a Shooter: Redemption of a High School Gunman you will see that:

• There is freedom in forgiveness

• Redemption is available for everyone

• God will never stop pursuing you

• Faith can overcome fear

• Prayer makes a difference

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!