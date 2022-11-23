“I was crying because for the first time in my life, I felt okay.” A Testimony Of Overcoming Addiction

If you or someone you know is battling addiction, I pray this testimony can be an encouragement.

“God, please help me,” I whispered. “Show me that you are here. God, please help me.”

“I started to cry, I mean, I really started to cry-that shoulder shaking kind of uncontrollable weeping. I wasn’t crying because I was sad. I was crying because for the first time in my life, I felt okay. I felt safe, taken care of. Decades of struggling with God, and wrestling with life and sadness all was being washed away, like a river of pain gone into oblivion. “I had been in the presence of God. I was certain of it! And this time I prayed for the right thing; help.”

“Eventually the weeping subsided, but everything was different now… I stayed sober for two years based solely on that moment. God had shown me a sliver of what life could be. He saved me that day, and for all days. God turned me into a seeker, not only of sobriety, and truth, but also of Him.”

Signed, Matthew Perry,

aka Chandler from Friends