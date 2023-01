If you are struggling today, I believe the Lord has a reminder for you.

In Matthew 11:28-30, Jesus says “Come to me all who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”

“Though your feelings may come and go, God’s love for you does not.” – C.S. Lewis

May His peace be with you, friend.

-Sonny