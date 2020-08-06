Afternoons with Lauree

If A Girl Suddenly Acts Like She Knows You In Public, Go Along With It

By August 6, 2020 No Comments

If a girl suddenly comes up to you in public and acts like she knows you, consider going along with it. You may be saving a life.

I know this sounds like a dramatic ask, but I believe this is a great reminder and warning that this is a technique that trafficking victims will use to escape a dangerous or potentially fatal situation. Friends that I have that work for organizations that help girls escape human trafficking have advocated this type of reaction if you are approached. I know this can feel scary and you may be hesitant if confronted with this type of situation, I understand. But I’d want you to fathom if this was your daughter or niece, how would you want me to help?

