Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

If God Doesn’t Dig Up Your Sin, Neither Should You

By January 7, 2021 No Comments

Here’s the truth we think you need to hear today: God has cast your sins somewhere you can’t reach them, so don’t go looking.

There’s a single verse in Isaiah, it’s Isaiah 38:17, “..in love you have delivered my life from the pit of destruction, for you have cast all my sins behind your back.”

Try something for me: go ahead and try and reach something behind you back from off the ground. I’ll save you from falling down, you can’t do it. There’s this beautiful image in my head of God reaching down to pick up our sins and then with the flick of a wrist, he tosses them over his shoulder like we would a wadded up piece paper into the trash and he doesn’t look back. From his memory, they’re gone. From his sight, they’re hidden. From his heart, believe it or not, they never even existed. God has cast all your sins behind his back because Jesus paid the price for every. Last. One.

I am praying today that you would believe that. If the God of this universe won’t go digging for your sins, why should we?

