If It’s A Difficult Topic, We’re Talking About It

By June 27, 2019

We’re so excited that HeartStrong Faith has launched a brand new podcast a few weeks ago called, “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” and what we do is discuss difficult topics by seeing what the Bible really has to say about them.

This week, Author and speaker Joy Pedrow joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to share her journey of sexual healing and how to minister to those who struggle.

If you’d like to follow more of what Joy is up to, visit her website here! 

