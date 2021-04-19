Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

“If They Only Knew…” Why We Have To Stop Listening To Our Inner Critic

By April 19, 2021 No Comments

Have you ever been a social situation where you thought, “if they only knew the truth, there’s no way they’d want anything to do with me.”?

There was a season of my life that I knew this feeling all too well and that inner voice almost caused me to miss out on one of the most impactful experiences of my life! I’m guessing I’m not the only one who’s ever felt this way. The feeling of knowing that because of the sin in my life, I wanted to run away from community instead of running towards it, running away from church instead of being apart of it, running away from God instead of running to him.

My encouragement to you is this: 1 John 1:9 “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” God doesn’t carry around the burdens of our sin and view us for that. We’re seen as forgiven when we come to him. It’s good news.

