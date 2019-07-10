If We Could Believe This One Thing To Be True, Our Relationships Would Thrive

Our horizontal relationships are directly related to our vertical relationship with God. If we don’t understand who we are and what we have in Christ, we can fall into relationship-sabotaging behavior and make the same mistakes over and over. Many of us walk around believing that God loves us, but have a hard time grasping that God likes us, too. Ephesians 1:6 tells us that God chose us to be his adopted children because it pleased him—because he wanted to—not because he knew we would walk an aisle and say a prayer one day. When God looks at you, it is through eyes of deep, personal affection. He loves you, yes, but he really likes you, too.

