fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

If We Could Believe This One Thing To Be True, Our Relationships Would Thrive

By July 10, 2019 No Comments

Our horizontal relationships are directly related to our vertical relationship with God. If we don’t understand who we are and what we have in Christ, we can fall into relationship-sabotaging behavior and make the same mistakes over and over. Many of us walk around believing that God loves us, but have a hard time grasping that God likes us, too. Ephesians 1:6 tells us that God chose us to be his adopted children because it pleased him—because he wanted to—not because he knew we would walk an aisle and say a prayer one day. When God looks at you, it is through eyes of deep, personal affection. He loves you, yes, but he really likes you, too.

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

 

Image Map

You May Also Like

Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Do You Play Words With Friends? Here Are Some Secret Words To Help You Win!

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaJuly 10, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Daily Dilemma: Should I Make The Recommendation Or Not?

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaJuly 10, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

An Update On Joshua Black

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaJuly 10, 2019
X