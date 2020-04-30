If We’re Going To Get Through This, We Need One Thing More Than Anything Else

I’m taking a deep dive into the book of Romans and in my opinion, I think it’s one of the most important books in the Bible. Specifically, Chapter 15:4 is where I’m focusing on right now:

“For everything that was written in the past was written to teach us, so that through the endurance taught in the Scriptures and the encouragement they provide we might have hope.” (Romans 15:4)

There are two Greek words that you can translate to endurance. One talks about bearing up with people and having patience with people. This word talks about perseverance through really difficult circumstances, not people, but circumstances. I thought if there was ever a time we need endurance, it’s now and it reminded me of a small group leader of mine back in 2007 when he shared a story with us. He had been at a pastors conference in New York City and one of the pastors sharing was from a predominantly Muslim country. He said, “You Westerners, you Americans, you pray that God would take your troubles. We pray that God would strengthen our backs.” Wow! Can you imagine how convicting that was to hear?

I pray that God would strengthen our backs during this pandemic. I wanted you to know that as I prayed for you this morning and as I pray for you throughout the day, I am praying that God would strengthen our backs because the better thing, in the long run, is not the quick fix. It’s the endurance provided by God.