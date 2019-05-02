If You Like Sleeping On The Job, This Is For You!

Pursuing a degree in catching Z’s? Would you rather carry a pillowcase instead of a briefcase? This summer, you can snag the internship of your dreams as Mattress Firm’s “Snoozetern.” You’ll test the optimal head and foot positions on our selection of adjustable bases for Netflix binging, Instagram stalking *ahem* posting, reading, typing, eating…really anything that would be better in bed.

If you think you’re a slumber star, apply now to sleep on the job as our in-house bed tester. Sleep your best life by joining our team! Will you answer the call for what could be the job of your dreams?

Sign up here!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!