Afternoons with Sonny

If You Only Knew…

By November 2, 2022 No Comments

Some people don’t think about God’s presence in their lives until the “close calls.” What about the times we don’t even know he’s protecting us?

I saw this post that just touched my heart. It says, “If you only knew the things God did to protect you. The time something happened 5 miles away that kept you from a car wreck. The time you almost pursued a relationship that he blocked. We tend to only be grateful the things we do see, the “close calls,” but if you only knew about what God is doing to protect you behind the scenes.”

Thank You, Lord.

-Sonny

