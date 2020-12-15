If You Remember One Thing From Today, Let It Be A Balloon

If you remember one thing from today, I hope it’s a balloon. Random, I know. But I have a story.

There’s a professor who wanted to make a point. So he went out, bought a bunch of balloons, and distributed them to every student in the entire school. From there, he asked each student to blow up their balloons, write their name on them, and throw it into a hallway. Teachers then went in and mixed up the balloons. After they were done, the students were given 5 minutes to go out and retrieve the balloon with their name on it. Despite a chaotic and impassioned search, not a single student was able to find their own balloon. What happens next is absolutely mind-blowing.

The teachers then told their students to pick up the balloon closest to them and give it to the person it belonged to. Given the same amount of time, 5 minutes, every student in the school had the balloon with their name on it back in hand! Isn’t that crazy?

The point of the experiment was this: The balloons signified our happiness. We will never find it if everyone is looking for their own, but if we care about other people’s happiness, we’ll find ours too.