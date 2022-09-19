Caryn & Jeremy in the Morning

If You Want A Happier Life, Do This

By September 19, 2022 No Comments

If you want a happier life, it isn’t found in things like more possessions, money, or fame. It’s when we practice contentment and gratitude. For many of us, this doesn’t come naturally so it’s a constant struggle we bear.

However, new research into the field of Neuroplasticity shows that we can actually rewire our mind the more thankful we are. In fact, the more thankful you are in the tough times, the more your mind rewires to find the positive. This of course is one of those situations where science catches us with the Bible because 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 says:

“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” -1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

God never commands us to do something that He will not enable us to do. We do not live the Christian life on feelings but on faith. If we obey God, the sincerity and feelings will follow. We walk by faith and not by sight. In faith, hope, and love we can be joyful, prayerful, and thankful.

You May Also Like

Caryn & Jeremy in the MorningJay Allen

The Utter “Otherness” Of God

Jay Allen
Jay AllenSeptember 19, 2022
Caryn & Jeremy in the MorningJay Allen

You Have An Endless Supply Of The Thing You Need Most

Jay Allen
Jay AllenSeptember 16, 2022
Caryn & Jeremy in the MorningJay Allen

Where Do You Find Shelter?

Jay Allen
Jay AllenSeptember 15, 2022
X