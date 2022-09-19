If You Want A Happier Life, Do This

If you want a happier life, it isn’t found in things like more possessions, money, or fame. It’s when we practice contentment and gratitude. For many of us, this doesn’t come naturally so it’s a constant struggle we bear.

However, new research into the field of Neuroplasticity shows that we can actually rewire our mind the more thankful we are. In fact, the more thankful you are in the tough times, the more your mind rewires to find the positive. This of course is one of those situations where science catches us with the Bible because 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 says:

“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” -1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

God never commands us to do something that He will not enable us to do. We do not live the Christian life on feelings but on faith. If we obey God, the sincerity and feelings will follow. We walk by faith and not by sight. In faith, hope, and love we can be joyful, prayerful, and thankful.