If You’re A Parent Of A Teen, You Need To Hear This

Teenagers can be a massive blessing but can also be the source of some of our toughest parenting years. Regardless of where you are at with your kids, Parenting Expert Josh Shipp has some encouraging words for you if you are in midst of struggling with your teenager.

Parenting Teens Summed Up in 90-seconds Like the lap bar on a roller coaster, teens will test you to see if you hold.

If you’re interested in reading more of what Josh Shipp has to say about raising teenagers, you can read his National Best-Seller, ‘The Grown-Up’s Guide to Teenage Humans: How to Decode Their Behavior, Develop Unshakable Trust, and Raise a Respectable Adult’ which has become one of the highest-rated books on raising teenagers in our culture today.