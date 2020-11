A message for my fellow “over-50’s”: If you haven’t grown, check your pulse.

A friend/mentor of mine said something to me when I turned 50 that really stuck with me. He shared a quote that said “One can’t live the afternoon of life according to the program of life’s morning. For what was great in the morning will be of little importance in the evening. And what in the morning was true, will in the evening become a lie.”