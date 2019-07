If you don’t want your Amazon or UPS deliveries just sitting outside for anyone to see (or swipe!), here’s an alternative.

UPS said today they’re going to expand the number of local stores to which you can have them deliver your package. Then you can just go pick it up when it’s convenient for you. And, it’s free.

These are definitely stores you’ve heard of. Click the link to find out which ones.

See the original article by AP News here!