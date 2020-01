Just a bit ago, I got to celebrate with my friend Rory who just over a month ago, attempted to commit suicide but in God’s perfect timing, he stepped in and has radically changed Rory’s life and outlook.

This conversation is so special, I wanted to share with y’all the full conversation we had and multiple ways God has worked in Rory’s life by surrounding her with a loving community of people! I hope you’re as lifted up by this celebration as I was!