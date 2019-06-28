fbpx
I’m Dying!!I need a Kidney!

My name is BJ Anderson,RN: kCBI has been my radio station since 1992. I am submitting this story on behalf of my friend Cody one of Mr. Till’s sons who asked for prayer for his father. I am asking KCBI listeners to also Pray for Mr. Tills a Donor. Mr Tills request as per his own “Flyer” is as follows….
“Please Pray for me! My name is Raymond Tills. I need someone to donate a Kidney to me, for me to live. I’m a Vietnam combat Veteran. After losing my left kidney to cancer from Agent Orange; being exposed during my service in Vietnam. My right kidney now is failing. I am the father of three young boys. I’m totally healthy except my kidney. All costs will be covered by my insurance. Please consider donating a Kidney to me My Life Depends on it!. For more information please call me at:
817-308-0662. May God Bless you and thank you for your Prayers!’

