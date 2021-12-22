KCBI Afternoons

In God’s Timing

By December 22, 2021 No Comments

My name is Sonny Delfyette and I am the new Afternoon Show host here at KCBI!

So a little something about me, I have been trying to join the KCBI family now for 9 YEARS! When I first applied 9 years ago, God said it wasn’t the right timing. Then I tried applying the next year, God still said, “not yet.” But here I am 9 years later and I can’t wait to get to hang out with you each day in the Afternoons!

My encouragement to you is this: If you’ve had a prayer that you’ve let go for one reason or another, don’t stop. Keep praying, keep believing. God hears you and will answer perfectly. In HIS time, not yours.

You May Also Like

KCBI Afternoons

Come As You Are

KCBI Afternoons
KCBI AfternoonsDecember 7, 2021
KCBI Afternoons

We Should Always Feel A Little Out Of Place

KCBI Afternoons
KCBI AfternoonsNovember 18, 2021
KCBI Afternoons

A Child’s Secret Super Power

KCBI Afternoons
KCBI AfternoonsNovember 16, 2021
X