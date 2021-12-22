In God’s Timing

My name is Sonny Delfyette and I am the new Afternoon Show host here at KCBI!

So a little something about me, I have been trying to join the KCBI family now for 9 YEARS! When I first applied 9 years ago, God said it wasn’t the right timing. Then I tried applying the next year, God still said, “not yet.” But here I am 9 years later and I can’t wait to get to hang out with you each day in the Afternoons!

My encouragement to you is this: If you’ve had a prayer that you’ve let go for one reason or another, don’t stop. Keep praying, keep believing. God hears you and will answer perfectly. In HIS time, not yours.