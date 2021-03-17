In The Presence Of A King, Dont Ask For Small Gifts

You don’t have to love golf to get the message behind this story!

Arnold Palmer isn’t only the name of half tea-half lemonade beverage, he was an actual guy and was a professional golfer. At one time, he played a series of exhibition matches in Saudi Arabia and when he finished, the King of the country wanted to present Arnold Palmer with a gift because of how impressed he was with expertise. Out of humility, Palmer said a gift wasn’t necessary and just expressed how much he enjoyed getting to play in Saudi Arabia and getting to meet the people. The King indicated his extreme displeasure in not being able to give the famous golfer a gift, so wisely, Palmer reconsidered and told the king a golf club would be an amazing piece of memorabilia to remember his trip by.

So the next day, a messenger delivered to Palmer’s hotel room… a title to an entire golf club. A LITERAL golf club. 36 holes, trees, lakes, buildings.

Moral of the story is this: When in the presence of a king, don’t ask for small gifts.