Someone shared with me this past weekend “It’s okay to be in a dark place. Just remember to invite Jesus into your dark place.”

That’s where I found myself over the weekend. In a parking lot crying my eyes out (sorry to the man walking laps in the parking lot who had to witness that). As I thought about how even then God was still with me, I was reminded of Daniel who spent the night in a pit with a lion. All the dangers of being in proximity to a wild lion were present, but even then, God was with Daniel with that pit. Just remember, God is with you in your dark place.

