Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Is God A Narcissist?

By July 15, 2019 No Comments

The shorter Westminster Catechism says that “The chief end of humankind is to glorify God and enjoy him forever.” But why does God need us to glorify him? Listen in as Rebecca talks about what it means to glorify God. We think you’ll be surprised.

