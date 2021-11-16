Is It Negative Or Difficult?

Today, we’re going to face a lot of things that we would call negative. Things like negative emotions: fear, anger, sadness, etc. A lot of us would call those negative emotions and call it a day. Other times, we might make it our goal today to avoid being angry, avoid being sad, or avoid having fear. But how realistic is that?

Emotions are a part of the human experience so instead of trying to deny a part of our design, let’s instead reframe our perspective on these difficult feelings. Instead of looking at them as negative emotions, trying looking at them as difficult. When something is negative, it by definition has no benefit in having contact with it. However, when something is tough, it only makes us stronger as we’re reminded that God grows us through trials and tribulations (James 1:2-4, 12).

It can be a difficult emotion to aim towards God in prayer and to one another in confession but it helps to process these when we’re finally willing to say:

“I am all in on God. He’s my joy. He’s my strength, but I still get sad. I still get mad. Sometimes I still get frustrated, but that’s okay.”

To bring all of that in and take all that in all of the realities that we face every day straight to God and acknowledge that before Him is a sure pathway to true spiritual wholeness and fulfillment in Him.