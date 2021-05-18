Is It Okay To Ask God For More Money?

Too often, we’ve set up money as our solution rather than God. The danger in doing this, is that when it comes to praying for God’s provision, what we can actually end up doing is not praying for God at all. We instead pray for money, man’s solution rather than God’s solution.

And this so often makes us blind to how God truly is providing for us.

Now, for those in more stringent tax brackets, asking for money is not a matter of comfort, but of survival. You might need money, and God’s not against that, because there is a difference between being in need and having plenty (Philippians 4:12).

His financial provision will be evident when we are in need. But when we have enough, His provision won’t necessarily look like more money.

His provision is so much greater than slips of paper. It’s time to catch the bigger picture: That His provision is geared more toward making us better people, not making us more comfortable. It’s our human will that desires comfort, but it’s God’s will that desires change.

He provides us with change in the hard times, yet we’re so hardwired for comfort that we often miss the battlefield we must tread through to be better people. It’s time to redefine God’s provision to care more for our betterment, and this involves being refined through the struggle.

God’s provision truly does make us into holier men and women. And that’s something money can’t buy.

