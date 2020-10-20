Is Jonah A Whale Of A Tale?

The tiny book of Jonah carries big implications and applications for believers today. Dr. Mark Yarbrough, president of Dallas Theological Seminary, joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss the legitimacy of the prodigal prophet and what we can learn from him today.

Dr. Mark M. Yarbrough serves as DTS’s sixth president and Professor of Bible Exposition. He assumed the Seminary’s presidency after 19 years of service at DTS. His past DTS roles include Vice President of Communications and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Dr. Yarbrough received his undergraduate degree from Dallas Christian College, where he was named Valedictorian and received the Delta Epsilon Chi Award. He received his ThM from DTS in 1996 and his Ph.D. in 2008. At DTS he was named Who’s Who and was a SCEC scholarship recipient.

Dr. Yarbrough’s twin passions for the local church and theological education have worked in tandem for over thirty years. At Centerpoint Church in Mesquite, TX, he serves on the Executive Committee of the elder board. He has also coauthored and recorded multiple songs/albums and enjoys leading worship. In regard to theological education, he loves the classroom and interacting with students preparing for various ministry endeavors. Dr. Yarbrough also enjoys writing; he has been published in various magazines and has written Paul’s Utilization of Preformed Traditions and How to Read the Bible Like a Seminary Professor.

You can also get Dr. Yarbrough’s latest book Jonah: Beyond the Tale of a Whale here! If you’d like to follow him on his social media, you can find the links on his website!

