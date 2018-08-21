It feels like the pain will never end!!

I’m seeking prayer and legal help for the pain I endure everyday! 10 years ago my ex husband took everything we had, and alienated my theee beautiful children. I was a stay at home Mom for sixteen years, and after a year and a half of back and forth negotiating, I had to seek treatment for major depressive disorder.

While I was in treatment for two months, he pushed through the divorce, thus taking everything, as well as full custody of the children, as well as sticking me with 900 dollars a month in child support!! I had no job at the time and he made 6 figures.

My children have been moved to Alaska, and I just found out my only daughter is getting married January 10th, 2019.

Please pray for me and my “babies,” (25,22 and 19) that somehow I could see and hug them,, and have this unfair financial obligation that crippled me, lifted!

My name is Amy, and I have hope!!